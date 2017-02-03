Applications for Champaign Police being Accepted

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is accepting applications for entry-level and experienced police officers. Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb says, "This is a highly competitive and challenging profession. It's also a vital task of public safety. Our Police Department is looking for men and women who are a reflection of this community and who seek to make a difference daily." The Champaign Police Department is named by MSN as one of the 30 best paying cities for Police Officers in the country. Those interested in applying for an entry-level position have until February 10, 2017 at 4 p.m. to submit their application. You can visit the Champaign Police Department website for more information on the hiring process and how to apply.

Visit www.ChampaignPolice.com to learn more about the Department, its hiring process, and how to apply today!