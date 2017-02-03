Car erupts in flames at Decatur gas station

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department says firefighters responded to a report of a car engulfed in flames at a gas station near Millikin University Friday afternoon.

Decatur fire officials say crews were sent to the Conoco gas station in the 1000 block of West Main Street just before 2:00 p.m. Upon arriving, firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the engulfed vehicle.

Officials say it took about five minutes for crews to bring the fire under control. No injuries were reported, but firefighters say the vehicle was heavily damaged by the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation. We will provide updates as they become available.