Scam Alert: "Can you hear me?"

Robotic calls are non-stop all over the country with more than 30 billion calls happening last year. Scam artists are now using the phrase "Can you hear me?" to record your voice and take your money.

Local law enforcement says the new "Can you hear me?" scam is reaching Macon County.

"Hi, this is Josh from the customer service department. Can you hear me okay?" is similar to the phrases scam artists are using. The goal of the scam is to get you to say "Yes!"

The scam artist typically asks simple questions like "Are you the homeowner?" or "Do you pay your household bills?". When you answer "Yes," the con artist will sign you up for a product or service. When payment is later demanded, your recorded answer is used to claim you agreed to the charges.

"If you get one of those calls, the best thing to do is hang up," advises Macon County State's Attorney, Jay Scott. "We tell people, also, if you don't recognize the number, don't even pick it up. If it's something important, most people have an answering machine on their cell phone. It's best to avoid those calls."

Scott says many times legal action is threatened if payment isn't made.

Police advise always being skeptical of who's on the other end of the phone.

Law officials say another phone scam is still present in the community. Police and sheriff's departments will never call your phone and ask for money. Macon County continues to be a target for scam calls claiming to raise money for law enforcement.

Con artists say they're raising money for the Decatur Police, Macon County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, and disabled officers and their families. If you get a call of that nature, hang up.

"If you get one of those calls, you know it's not legitimate. We tell people to be suspicious of everything. That's the best way to be. If you didn't place the call, you don't know who you're talking to. Everything could be a scam. There are legitimate telemarketers out there, but you just have to be very, very careful," says Scott.

If you do come across a scam, report it to the Elder Fraud Hotline at 217-615-7582 and local police.