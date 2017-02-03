Decatur man found guilty of beating, robbing grandmother

DECATUR - A 37-year-old Decatur man has been found guilty of beating and robbing his grandmother during the early morning hours of October 18, 2016.

Prosecutors say the incident happened at a home in the 1400 block of North Poole Street. According to police sworn statements, the victim, an 83-year-old woman, reported that her grandson took a television from her home after being rendered unconscious. The victim told police that she "felt a push on her back, and then she hit something with her chin" prior to losing consciousness. Decatur police arrested the grandson, identified as Roy Armour, Jr., 36, in the 1900 block of North Main Street shortly after.

Armour was charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery, robbery, and theft. Armour was found guilty of those charges by a jury on February 2. Armour is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.