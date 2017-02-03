Results: Liquor Control Commission and Illinois State Police Do Underage Compliance Checks in Jacksonville Area

Morgan County- The Illinois Liquor Control Commission and Illinois State Police conducted 29 underage compliance checks in and around the Jacksonville area. The checks happened on January 20th. During the operation, there were 4 prior violators re-tested for compliance.

The following establishments failed this compliance check:

· West State Tavern, 315 W State St, Jacksonville, IL 62650-2003

· Dunlap Court Beverages, 233 Dunlap Ct, Jacksonville, IL 62650-2415

· My Stop & Shop, 100 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650-1321

· El Rancherito Of Jacksonville, 901 W Morton, Jacksonville, IL 62650-0000

· Circle K #1228, 1727 S Main St, South Jacksonville, IL 62650-3410

This report is a result of ongoing undercover and cooperative law enforcement operations conducted by agents of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), local law enforcement officials and underage participants recruited from area high

schools and colleges. The teams randomly visit liquor stores, restaurants and bars in communities around the state to check for ongoing compliance with state laws mandating that no liquor is sold to persons under 21 years old. ILCC agents also work with local and state law enforcement agents to focus on communities with a high incidence of underage liquor sales.

For information about hearings regarding checks, please visit: the Illinois Liquor Control Commission's website.