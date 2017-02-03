Champaign- Hundreds of people spent their night on the street, all for a good cause.

C-U at Home's 6th annual One Winter Night event was held Friday in downtown Champaign. This fundraiser gives participants a chance to see what it is like to spend a night homeless in the winter. This year, 240 people signed up to sleep in boxes overnight, and 300 volunteers signed up to help out for the event, making it the biggest One Winter Night to date.

This night serves as the biggest source of income for C-U at Home, while educating residents about homelessness in their community. "Through this experience they are also raising the funds that keep CU at home going another year, so it's the experience of the box dwellers as well as all of our educational opportunities. we got speaker presentations from different agencies all throughout the evening." said Melany Jackson, Executive Director for C-U at Home.

Many of the people who participate have been doing it for years. After Liesel Flat participated in her first One Winter Night three years ago, it opened her eyes to the importance of the event. "So many people don't realize or they brush it under the rug that there is homelessness and so they think that there is somebody else who is going to take care of them or someone else is going to help the problem but unfortunately there is not always that someone else so that is why we are out here to be that someone else." she said.

Participants spend 12 hours outside in the cold.