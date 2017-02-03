A Warmer Weekend Ahead

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - High pressure has set up shop across central Illinois Friday night keeping the sky clear with cold temperatures. The high will slide to the east Saturday allowing a southerly flow to return. Highs will warm to more seasonable levels, warming into the middle to upper 30s. A system will pass to our north with a few clouds drifting through. Any precipitation will remain across Wisconsin and Michigan.

High Sunday reach into the middle 40s with wall to wall sunshine! High pressure will slide across the upper Midwest keeping us dry until Monday. Moisture will surge north Sunday night with clouds on the increase.