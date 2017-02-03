Mild Air and Thunderstorms Possible Next Week

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - A system will develop across the central Plains Sunday night helping to pump warm air and moisture north. This system will bring mild temperatures Monday and Tuesday with some thunderstorms possible Tuesday morning into the afternoon.

The low pressure system will track into eastern Iowa by Tuesday morning. Forecast models are showing decent instability that would support a few thunderstorms. We are going to be keeping a close eye on this system over the next few days. Rainfall amounts could range from .50” to .75” with locally heavier amounts where some thunderstorms develop. Aside from storm chances, a very tight pressure gradient will set up producing some gusty winds.

A cold front will slide through Tuesday night with cold arctic air spilling in by Wednesday morning. We will be watching to see if there is enough moisture left for some snow showers/flurries. The bulk of the snow will remain across Wisconsin and northern Illinois on the back side of the system as it pulls away. Gusty winds will continue into Wednesday afternoon with daytime highs only reaching the upper 20s to near 30.

Meteorologist Kevin Chierek will have the latest forecast updates this weekend.