Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2-3

Click through the three videos in the player above for every moment from the Friday Frenzy with Gordon Voit and Noah Newman!



Video 1

St. Teresa 44, Shelbyville 41 (Bulldogs win CIC Tournament)

Clinton 46, Tuscola 39 (Maroons take Third Place)

Mt. Zion 73, Taylorville 56

Effingham 83, Mattoon 49

Salem 71, Charleston 56

Williamsville 56, Argenta-Oreana 38

LSA 56, Arcola 54

Okaw Valley 62, ALAH 48

Sangamon Valley 65, Cerro Gordo-Bement 62



Video 2

Lanphier 96, MacArthur 77

Southeast 47, Lincoln 31

Eisenhower 60, Sacred Heart-Griffin 48

Springfield High 44, Rochester 37

Normal Community West 47, Glenwood 25

Pleasant Plains 61, Maroa-Forsyth 49

?

Video 3

Rantoul 69, Monticello 65 (OT)

Mt. Pulaski 47, Springfield Lutheran 39

Teutopolis 63, St. Anthony 45