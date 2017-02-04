Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2-3

Posted:
Jonah Smith and the Mt. Zion Braves raced past Apollo Conference foe Taylorville 73-56 on Friday night in Mt. Zion.

Click through the three videos in the player above for every moment from the Friday Frenzy with Gordon Voit and Noah Newman!

Video 1
St. Teresa 44, Shelbyville 41 (Bulldogs win CIC Tournament)
Clinton 46, Tuscola 39 (Maroons take Third Place)
Mt. Zion 73, Taylorville 56
Effingham 83, Mattoon 49
Salem 71, Charleston 56
Williamsville 56, Argenta-Oreana 38
LSA 56, Arcola 54
Okaw Valley 62, ALAH 48
Sangamon Valley 65, Cerro Gordo-Bement 62

Video 2
Lanphier 96, MacArthur 77
Southeast 47, Lincoln 31
Eisenhower 60, Sacred Heart-Griffin 48
Springfield High 44, Rochester 37
Normal Community West 47, Glenwood 25
Pleasant Plains 61, Maroa-Forsyth 49
Video 3
Rantoul 69, Monticello 65 (OT)
Mt. Pulaski 47, Springfield Lutheran 39
Teutopolis 63, St. Anthony 45

