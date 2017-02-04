Horace Mann Chief Financial Officer passes away after brief medical leave

SPRINGFIELD – In an update to a story WAND News brought you Monday, the Chief Financial Officer of Horace Mann Educators Corporation has died days after taking medical leave.

Horace Mann officials announced on January 30, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dwayne D. Hallman was on medical leave following a severe medical incident. As a result, Bret A. Conklin was named as acting Chief Financial Officer.

Officials released a statement on Saturday, saying Hallman had passed away following his brief hospitalization.

"We are greatly saddened by Dwayne's untimely passing. Dwayne was a loving husband and father as well as a friend and mentor to many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Lee, their daughter and the entire Hallman family," said Marita Zuraitis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Dwayne was an inspirational leader and a true partner in establishing and executing our strategy and mission to serve educators. I, along with the rest of the Horace Mann family, will miss his good humor, thoughtful leadership and ability to connect with employees. I'm grateful for the many contributions he made during his fourteen years at Horace Mann -- he has left an indelible mark on our people and the company."

Hallman joined the company in January 2003 as Senior Vice President, Finance, and was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in October 2010.

Horace Mann is the largest national multiline insurance company focused on educators’ financial needs. It provides auto, homeowners and life insurance, retirement products and other financial solutions.