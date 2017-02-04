Senator Dick Durbin Thinks Betsy DeVos Unfit to be Secretary of Education

Springfield- Senator Dick Durbin is less than impressed with President Trump's pick of Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education.

"How could this woman prepare herself to head the Department of Education and not know something that basic. I don't know what we can expect if she heads the Department of Education." he said.

The nomination of DeVos, a billionaire from Michigan, has been contentious since President Trump first announced her as his pick, even causing two Republicans to cross party lines by refusing to vote for a confirmation. "I will not, I cannot vote to confirm her." said Sen. Susan Collins (R-Massachusetts).

"I have heard from thousands -- truly thousands -- of Alaskans who shared their concerns about Mrs. DeVos as secretary of education. They've contacted me by phone, by e-mail, in person." said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

With those two no votes, DeVos only has 50 votes which will result in Vice President Mike Pence making the deciding vote. "Michael Pence the Vice President is slated to come and cast the deciding vote so that she becomes secretary of education that will be the first time ever in the United States that a cabinet nominee had to rely on a presidential tie breaker." said Sen. Durbin (D-Illinois)

But Senator Durbin is hoping that more Republicans will decide to vote against the nominee. "It does come down to the next 48 to 72 hours, whether some Republicans across the country that they have to oppose her," he said.

The Senate is expected to hold the confirmation vote on Monday.