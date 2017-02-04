World Series Trophy Comes to Champaign

Champaign- The Chicago Cubs Trophy Tour made a stop in Champaign Saturday afternoon.

The World Series trophy was on display at the State Farm Center on the University of Illinois campus. 1,300 fans were able to take their pictures with the their favorite team's trophy.

Some fans lined up as early as 9 AM for a chance to see the trophy, but to the fans, a couple hours was nothing compared to the 108 year wait for the title of World Series Champions. "It was wonderful, it was great, we only got to see it for like half a second but worth it" said one fan.

"It was fantastic, as a life long sports fan, a life long cubs fan, when something like that happens and to have the opportunity to share that with loved ones is fantastic." remarked another fan.

One Cub fan who came to see the trophy, said he waited 61 years to see the Cubs win a World Series, and when they finally did it was on his birthday. "It's a memory I will always have, I mean nobody will be able to take that away, November 2nd, it's phenomenal"

The Trophy Tour will make a stop in Springfield on March 8th.