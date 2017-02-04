World Series Trophy Comes to Champaign

World Series Trophy Comes to ChampaignPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the teen who died after a head-on crash in Pleasant Plains Sunday morning.
-
Lincoln Square Theatre closing its doors
The Lincoln Square Theater in Downtown Decatur is closing its doors.
-
Afternoon crash in Decatur sends 2 to hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says two people were injured in a crash on West Main Street this afternoon.
-
Mistake causes Argenta-Oreana schools to lose millions
Argenta, Ill. (WAND) – The call to the Argenta-Oreana school district had good news. They will receive a check from the state board of education for $942,512. The bad news? The district may have been shorted millions of dollars since 1997.
-
Decatur police investigating weekend robbery attempts
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and an attempted robbery that happened this past weekend.
-
Scovill Zoo celebrating moms this weekend
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Scovill Zoo is offering people a unique way to celebrate Mothers' Day this year.
-
New executive director at Midwest Inland Port
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new executive director for Decatur's Midwest Inland Port has been named.
-
Suspect wanted in Springfield McDonald's hit and run
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say they are searching for a person who drove a vehicle into a McDonald's restaurant Saturday night.
-
Decatur man arrested for sexual assault, other charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman that had an active restraining order against him, according to the Decatur Police Department.
-
Woman fights off attempted robbers in Walmart parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- It was in the middle of the afternoon in a busy Walmart parking lot when the unthinkable happened.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
-
Mistake causes Argenta-Oreana schools to lose millions
-
Suspect wanted in Springfield McDonald's hit and run
-
Decatur police investigating weekend robbery attempts
-
Urbana police seeking 2 for credit card number theft
-
Four teenagers arrested in connection with three Springfield robberies
-
Veterans take one last tour
-
-
Video 1: Nick Irvin on Illini assistants Coleman and Antigua, Charlie Moore transfer
-
Deadly shooting in Charleston claims 1
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.