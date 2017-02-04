Determined to Survive

DECATUR- Aissa Norris lost her function and ability to move her fingers and hands both in the span of less than two years. Since, she has been diagnosed with diffused Scleroderma, an auto-immune disease that overproduces collagen in the extremities and can travel rapidly into her organs such as kidneys, lungs, or heart.

The type of Scleroderma Norris has can be terminal.

It forced her to resign from her job as a principal due to the symptoms and loss of mobility. She has since taken her life back and is currently involved with nine different research studies at Northwestern University in Evanston.

Norris says, "I'm fortunate. There, I have eight physicians who care for everything from my heart, my lungs, my gastro system, my kidneys, my skin."

While traveling every month to be monitored on the latest cutting edge research of her disease, she also has found alternative routes successful in gaining her life and freedom back. She meets with her therapist Theresa Miller twice a week for therapy session. Meetings that have helped tremendously in giving her a second chance. She is now back teaching at Garfield-Montessori in Decatur.

Her therapist Theresa Miller said, "Aissa's moving into doing yoga and swimming at the Y, so she's more active and she's back to work which is wonderful."

Aissa has also started a Facebook group for the 11 people in Central Illinois she knows about who are also living with this diagnosis.

She added, "My prognosis is that I could have a good 8 to 15 years of a typical life with some challenges, and if I have a shorter time frame, I think just trying to enjoy everyday for what it is, and knowing maybe I was able to help find a cure."

