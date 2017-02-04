Northeast Community Fund Holds Benefit Concert for Capitol Campaign

The Northeast Community Fund held a benefit concert Saturday night at Lock Stock & Barrel.

The proceeds from the concert helped benefit the non-profits capital campaign. The fundraiser is being held to help the organization break ground on a new building.

It’s space they say is needed for the growing number of low income individuals in the city of Decatur.

"We are outgrowing our space,” says Regan Deering, Board President of the Northeast Community Fund. “We are in a desperate need for some additional room to serve our food pantry clients. We need some separate space for our free clothing and households room, as well as some offices for client interactions to be able to discuss the needs we are helping them meet."

The Northeast Community fund needs $3.9 million to reach their goal. So far, they have raised a little over a million.

If you're interested in donating visit the Northeast Community Fund website to find out how you can help.