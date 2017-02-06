KKK Flyers shock several small towns in Illinois

MORE DETAILS - WAND News decided to investigate other KKK flyers found in surrounding towns after they were found in Ashkum over the weekend.

In addition to Ashkum, flyers were also found in the small towns of Clifton and Martinton in Iroquois County. WAND News spoke with residents from Martinton, some who think of it as political, while others never believed they would see it in their community.

"It's probably the political climate right now. I think the whole country is up for grabs right now," says Rich Moore, who is a bartender at a Martinton bar.

"Leave people alone. They'll believe what they want to believe. They'll do what they want to do. You know, leave them alone. They have their own opinions. Don't bother us people here in these small towns," says Cheyenne Lanoue, another resident of Martinton.

There is still no word yet on who may have distributed the flyers, but local authorities have been notified.

WAND News did reach out to the number printed on the flyers, which send the caller directly to a voice mail. The group did eventually respond with another number, which gives the location of the organization's P.O. Box in Maryland and another number. WAND News has not yet received a response from the second number.

