Springfield Man Hit, Killed While Crossing the Street

SPRINGFIELD -- A Springfield woman said she was trying to avoid a pedestrian when she hit and killed another person Sunday night.

It happened at about 9:30pm near 4100 North Peoria Rd. in Springfield. The driver, 56, said she swerved to avoid someone else who was walking along the road. She said she did not see the other man, 75, crossing the road.

She hit second man, who died of his injuries on scene. The 75-year-old man who was killed has been identified as David Bogart.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Springfield Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.