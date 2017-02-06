Former UI Football Player Arrested for Theft

CHAMPAIGN -- Former Illinois defensive back Caleb Day is awaiting arraignment following an arrest for suspicion of theft.

The arrest happened Saturday, as police were investigating a reported purse theft.

A woman told police her purse had been stolen, including her debit card. Bank records showed the debit card had been used at several places since it had been taken.

Police tell WAND News those purchases linked to Day, who was interviewed, then arrested and booked into the Champaign County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Day played in 31 games in his Illinois football career, before a season-ending ACL tear against North Carolina on Sept. 10, 2016. Day reportedly left the program later in the fall.