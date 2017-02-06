Seven Years of Success: "For the Love of it!"

DECATUR- For seven years local and well known singers and those who simply entertain for the "love of it", have been putting on an annual cabaret evening at Decatur Club with proceeds benefiting the Lymphoma,Leukemia Societies along with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Over the span of ticket sales the years of success have equaled out to $35,000 for the cancer societies listed above.

This year the event took place on February 3 and 4th and was expecting to raise another $5,000.

To learn how to support the initiative follow the link.