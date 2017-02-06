Illinois Chamber Of Commerce Responds to Missouri Right To Work Law

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Chamber of Commerce calls on lawmakers for pro-growth policy agenda.

Illinois Chamber of Commerce President Todd Maisch says as of today Illinois is surrounded by states that have right to work laws as Missouri's Right To Work legislation was signed into law Monday. He says, "It doesn't mean Illinois should adopt right-to-work laws but it does mean Illinois needs to take strong action on pro-growth policies to help us compete. Other states are becoming more attractive for employers, and Illinois should respond on behalf of our economy."

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce wants lawmakers to address five key state policy areas in 2017.

They are