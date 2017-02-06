Springfield Aldermen introducing cuts to City Budget

UPDATE: Council Approves One of Four proposed tax hikes.

The Springfield city council voted six to four in favor of the Hotel/Motel Tax by 17-percent, but not without an amendment to the original proposal.

"The excess if it come in as projected of 600,000 the 100,000 would only be able to be used for downtown promotional items with regards to downtown specifically. It really targets specifically for downtown and not other areas," said Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder.

The three tax increases the failed to pass were an increased city sales to 11 percent, a 2 percentage point increase in the city's telecommunications tax, and 4 percent city tax on natural gas.

The mayor says to help balance the budget they will move forward with councils proposed cuts.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPRINGFIELD – Springfield Aldermen are introducing a plan to cut spending while preserving the City’s fund reserves.

Ward 9 Alderman Jim Donelan says with the current budget situation, the right course of action is limiting spending while still keeping the City in working order.

“With the present budget situation the right thing to do is make cuts, slow down spending, eliminate as many vacant positions as possible and delay major projects. A large portion of our population works for the State of Illinois, and this is not the time to increase their financial burden,” Donelan explains.

The plan calls for:

Cutting Operating Lines in the Corporate Fund (non-personnel) by 2%, saving $350,000

Eliminating Vacancies & Other Reductions, saving $1,100,000

Repaying the Corporate Fund $1,300,000 from the utility

Delaying improvements to the Municipal Center Complex, saving $1,100,000

The original budget proposal by the administration calls for increasing three taxes: (a) City Sales Tax by 11-percent, (b) Telecommunications Tax by 50-percent, (c) Hotel/Motel Tax by 17-percent and (d) adding a new 4-percent tax on Natural Gas.

Aldermen say the choices the administration presented them have been either to raise taxes or spend down fund reserves. They say this proposal will instead make cuts across the board and is a good compromise that preserves fund reserves.

“We need to do the responsible thing for our citizens,” says Ward 10 Alderman Ralph Hanauer.

Ward 1 Alderman Chuck Redpath adds that this approach will provide residents with less of a tax burden.

“Just like at home, when revenues decrease, so too does spending. It’s really pretty simple,” Redpath says.

Ward 7 Alderman Joe McMenamin explains that with CWLP making a dramatic financial turnaround in the last two years, the company is now in a much more secure position. The City Council authorized a release of $4.4 million from the Corporate Fund to the City’s Electric Fund two years ago, and now, the utility will begin repaying the money to the Corporate Fund.

Aldermen say the budget plan they proposed will also allow for equipment for the Police and Fire Departments and Public Works.

Throughout the Fiscal Year, the budget and appropriation ordinance may be adjusted to meet the needs of the City. Aldermen say they will continue to monitor revenues and expenses throughout the year making adjustments as necessary.

In addition, they are encouraging the following actions to be taken:

Slow down non-public safety hiring (hold positions open at least three months)

Slow down major purchases

Post detailed revenues on the City’s Website monthly.

The Council will continue working toward budget reductions.