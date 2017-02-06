St. Mary’s Hospital newborns receiving red onesies for Heart Month

DECATUR – HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is recognizing heart month by having its youngest patients raise awareness.

Every baby born at St. Mary’s in the month of February will receive a red onesie helping make parents and loved ones aware of heart disease. Director of Maternal Care at St. Mary’s, Stephanie Lake says she and her staff love giving these gifts to new parents and their babies.

“We hope it helps start a conversation about a heart healthy lifestyle,” Lake explains.

The Prairie Heart Institute of Illinois is also providing these healthy living stress management tips to keep hearts strong and healthy:

Take deep breaths.

Make a to-do list or schedule to help prioritize your day.

Get plenty of sleep.

Eat healthy.

Exercise regularly.

Keep a journal. Writing down your feelings helps to get them out.

Avoid smoking and limit your alcohol intake.

For more healthy living tips, or to view an interactive heart guide, visit the Prairie Heart Institute of Illinois website.