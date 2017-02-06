Champaign Mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day

CHAMPAIGN – Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen announced Monday a series of guidelines within an emergency order to combat a possible threat to public health, safety and welfare during Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day.

This event, according to the Mayor’s research, often results in a significant amount of arrests due to crimes committed by intoxicated individuals, as well as a significant increase in alcoholic beverages.

The Mayor of Champaign, who also acts as the Liquor Commissioner for the City, says she found the Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day event, which she says she has learned will take place within City limits on Friday, March 3, 2017 and into the early morning hours of Saturday, March 4, 2017, could pose a threat to the population if proper measures are not put in place.

As a result, Mayor Feinen will be instilling the following emergency order:

“All businesses currently holding a bar or restaurant liquor license (Class A or Class R) that permits that license holder to sell or serve alcoholic beverages for consumption on the licensed premises, within the City limits of the City of Champaign in the area bounded by Springfield Avenue on the north, Wright Street on the east, Kirby Avenue on the south and north on Neil to Springfield Avenue.”

The order impacts the serving of drinks during the unofficial event and also places more emphasis on restricting underage individuals from entering businesses serving alcohol during that weekend.

A full list of the conditions of the emergency order can be found below, along with Mayor Feinen’s explanation behind the order.