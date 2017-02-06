I-TEAM: Property Deed Scam

Decatur – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam involving property deeds.

A letter sent to county residents from a firm called Records Recovery Services seeks $87 to obtain a copy of a property deed. The letter looks official but it is not from a government agency. A copy of a property deed from the Macon County Recorder is only $3.

“A standard copy of your deed here in the office is three dollars,” Macon County Recorder Mary Eaton told WAND I-TEAM reporter Doug Wolfe. “If you want a certified copy the fee is ten dollars.”

The Sheriff’s office says people should not respond to the letter since it appears to be an effort to obtain information. Lt. Jon Butts fears senior citizens could fall prey to the letter thinking they might owe money.

“They grew up in an era of trust and believing in people and what they receive in the mail is legitimate,” Butts stated.

The letters contain numerous spelling errors and the address of the company appears to be that of a UPS store in Naperville, Illinois that rents out mail delivery boxes. The same letter was circulated in Lake County in 2016.