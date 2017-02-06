Lake Shelbyville needs volunteers for Fish Habitat Improvement Day

SHELBYVILLE – Volunteers are needed to help enhance the fisheries of Lake Shelbyville for years to come.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will place donated Christmas trees and artificial porcupine structures into Lake Shelbyville, and they need volunteers to help do it.

Volunteers with boats are needed to help place trees in the lake at designated locations on March 18, 2017. They will also be needed on shore to help build the porcupine structures and bundle and place the trees and porcupine balls in the boats.

Those interested in volunteering should report to the Forrest W. “Bo” Wood Recreation Area boat ramp parking lot at 8:30 AM, or 8 AM if you plan on bringing a boat on March 18. Volunteers are required to sign in prior to starting work at 9 AM.

A free lunch will be provided at the United Methodist Church in Sullivan after the work is completed.

All participants on Fish Habitat Day will receive aerial maps with coordinates detailing where the structure was placed for later fishing reference. Maps will not be supplied to the general public, so only those who work on the volunteer day will receive one.

More information about the fish habitat improvement project is available by contacting Natural Resources Specialist Cory Donnel at (217) 774-3951, ext. 7001, or IDNR Fisheries Biologist Mike Mounce at (217) 345-2420.