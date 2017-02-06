GasBuddy Fuel Update: Prices have fallen in past week

ILLINOIS – A GasBuddy analyst says gasoline prices nationally have continued their typical season trajectory lower.

Average retail prices in Illinois have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27 per gallon on Sunday, February 5, according to the GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,378 gas outlets in Illinois. GasBuddy officials say, this compares with the national average that has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.26 per gallon.

GasBuddy officials also report prices yesterday were 67.0 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 22.3 cents lower than a month ago.

The national average has decreased 10.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 51.6 per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on February 6 in Illinois have ranged widely over the last five years: $1.60/g in 2016, $2.31/g in 2015, $3.40/g in 2014, $3.71/g in 2013 and $3.52/g in 2012.

Senior Petroleum Analyst for Gasbuddy.com, Patrick DeHaan says this lower gas price trend should continue.

National average #gasprice sees weekly drop shrink to 0.5c/gal, 11c lower than month ago to $2.26/gal. 37 states see weekly decline. — Patrick DeHaan (@GasBuddyGuy) February 6, 2017

“Gasoline inventories have continued to show impressive gains lately, limiting the effects of rising oil prices on gasoline prices for the time being. While the majority of states (37) saw average gasoline prices decline, thirteen saw prices advancing, especially in the Great Lakes- thanks to the region's price cycling mechanisms. Gasoline prices should continue to remain relatively low during the next week, but Wednesday's weekly report from the Energy Information Administration will be a major key to understand when the bulk of refinery season has begun and what impact that will have on gasoline inventories,” DeHaan explains.

Live price trends in the Central Illinois area can be found on WAND’s Pump Patrol page.