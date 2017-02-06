SPECIAL REPORT: "A Demon Named Addiction"

The heroin epidemic is infiltrating Central Illinois homes. WAND News brought you Jaime Smith's story of her battle with a heroin addiction last month. Now a month later, her husband is talking for the first time.

Jaime Smith and her husband are sharing a message: recovery is possible!

Jaime Smith is a mom of four, loving wife, and a recovering heroin addict. Jaime began her journey into darkness after joining what she calls a pill gang of mothers. Now clean for nine months, Jaime and her husband, Chuck, are talking about her constant struggle with the demon named addiction.

"I refuse to back down. I'm going to grab this by the horns. I'm going to beat it. Not only am I going to beat it, I'm going to help other people beat it and I'm going to educate our children," says Jaime.

The Smiths believe education is key. Chuck says he had no idea his wife was addicted to drugs.

"You didn't think it would happen to you," he explains. "I think I turned a blind eye to some of that until almost a year ago. She came home from what I thought was a work function with two black eyes and a swollen face. That's when we finally got to the bottom of what was going on. It was terrible."

The road to recovery has not been easy and the Smiths take nothing for granted.

"I just ask for people to educate themselves and don't be so quick to judge," Jaime explains.

"A lot of times, the easy thing to do is just walk away, turn an eye. That's the worst thing you could ever do. Educate yourself and take the time. If you really love someone and you want to make a difference and you want to help them, understand it," says Chuck.

Jaime is an advocate of hope. She says she's seeing the epidemic spreading rapidly.

"I've realized it is happening all over Central Illinois, in smaller communities, and more with housewives," she says.

Jaime is taking to Facebook, answering questions from hundreds of housewives facing the same battle she is.

"People have all kinds of questions; questions on how to ask for help, if they need rehab, what they can do to support their loved one who might be an addict, or people just seeking support who feel ashamed to come out and get help,' Jaime says.

While she's receiving positive feedback on the internet, not everyone is supportive.

"The reaction in my particular community has not been great. People don't talk to me. When they do they talk at me or about me. I'm pointed at a lot. I'm, told I'm going to be hated for speaking out," she says.

"I'll be here to support her to the end of where this takes her," her husband says lovingly.

The Smiths want other parents to educate their kids about drugs to help stop the epidemic.

Jaime's goal: to continue inspiring others on their road to recovery.

"I do hope to further my career in addiction counseling," says Jaime. "I want to do something with counseling and helping other people."

She wants to continue helping other people battle their demon named addiction.

Jaime Smith is teaming up with the Prairie Center in Champaign to continue sharing her story and educating parents and youth about the heroin epidemic.