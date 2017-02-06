Motorist arrested after for Reckless Conduct on I-57

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY – A man is in custody after he jumped onto the hood of a vehicle after he was involved in a crash on Interstate 57 northbound.

34-year-old Lawrence William Watson, of Madison, Wisconsin, had been driving north on Interstate 57 through Champaign County near milepost 225.5, when he was reported to 911 Dispatch for driving recklessly. His vehicle came up to the rear of another car at a high rate of speed and rear-ended them, sending the other vehicle into the center median.

Watson then got out of his vehicle and began walking back and forth in the northbound lanes of Interstate 57. He then jumped onto the hood of another vehicle, causing damage to that car.

Illinois State Police arrived on scene and took Watson into custody. He was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation and faces charges of Reckless Driving, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Reckless Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, Resisting and Obstructing a Peace Officer and Improper Walking on the Highway.