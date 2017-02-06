CENTRAL ILLINOIS – Dense fog developed this afternoon and will remain thick into the overnight hours.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 6 AM for Champaign, Clark, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Logan, Macon, McLean, Moultrie, Piatt and Vermilion Counties. Visibility will remain below ½ a mile in many locations.

Tips: Low Beams, Reduce Speed and allow for extra travel time!