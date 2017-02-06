Former LLCC employee owes nearly $700K for Fraud Scheme

SPRINGFIELD – A former telecommunications employee of Lincoln Land Community College pled guilty to a scheme that defrauded the college of nearly $700,000 over seven years.

47-year-old John H. Martinez waived indictment and pled guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins on Friday, February 3.

According to court documents, Martinez carried out the scheme from 2005 to February 2012 while working as a telecommunications administrator for LLCC. Martinez worked on the college’s telephone system and was authorized to order products for its communications network.

For vendor payments greater than a certain amount, Martinez was required to complete certain forms and documentations to obtain supervisory approval for the expenditure. As part of the scheme, Martinez admitted he repeatedly forged his supervisors’ signatures to authorize expenditures and caused the college to issue checks to fake vendors.

Authorities found Martinez removed some of the checks from the college’s mailroom prior to mailing. He would also address some checks to fake addresses, knowing they would be returned to him. He then deposited these fraudulent checks in his personal bank account and used the funds for personal expenses.

Two other vendors were owned by Martinez’s friends, with whom Martinez agreed that the friends would deposit the checks in their personal accounts and make cash payments back to him. In turn, his friends kept some of the money.

Martinez also admitted to using the fraud proceeds to finance things like personal expenses, travel and alcohol.

As a result of the scheme, Lincoln Land Community College lost approximately $695,401.

Judge Schanzle-Haskins scheduled Martinez’s sentencing for June 5, 2017. He could face up to 51 months in prison.

As a part of the plea agreement, Martinez will pay full restitution to Lincoln Land Community College and its insurers.