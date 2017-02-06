Scherer appointed chair of Business Incentives for Local Communities committee

DECATUR – Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) will chair the new committee which will help attract companies to Central Illinois.

This latest appointment, Scherer says, furthers her efforts to support economic development in her communities. Scherer will chair the Business Incentives for Local Communities Committee, which she explains will help with concerns residents in her district have.

“A primary concern of residents of my district is their inability to find good-paying jobs in our region. We need to do more to attract companies to cities other than Chicago and to create opportunities for middle-class and working families throughout Illinois, and I look forward to tackling these goals,” Scherer says.

In addition to chairing this new committee, Scherer also retains her position as vice-chair of the Elementary and Secondary Education: Licensing, Administration & Oversight Committee. Scherer was a public school teacher for more than 30 years and says she has consistently fought for policies that meet the needs of educators, students and parents.

“As a teacher, I understand that decisions made at the Capitol can have an enormous impact in local classrooms,” Scherer adds. “It’s important to be a voice for those in the education community as we address how to improve our local schools.”

Scherer has also been named a member of the Elementary & Secondary Education: School Curriculum & Policies, Agriculture and Conservation, and Economic Opportunity Committees.