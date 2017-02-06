Storms Possible Overnight into Tuesday Morning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – Showers and storms expected to develop late this evening and slide into Indiana by Tuesday morning. A few storms could be strong to severe, capable of producing large hail and gusty winds.

The latest high resolution models show storms developing around 10 PM across west central Illinois, before the last round exits into Indiana by 7 to 8 AM Tuesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has a 2-Slight Risk (Yellow) south of a line from Danville to Champaign to Clinton to Springfield to Jerseyville.

The setup in the atmosphere is more supportive of elevated convection,meaning hail would be our primary threat out of the storms overnight. We can't rule out a few storms that could produce some damaging winds. The focus by tomorrow morning will be two things. 1) Can the storms become more surface based? 2) If so, how long will those surfaced base storms remain across east central Illinois? If these storms can become more surface based in east central Illinois, that would ramp up the wind threat. Current thinking is that the main wind threat will be focused more to our east and southeast by Tuesday morning.

