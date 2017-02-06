Clinton hires Blackburn as new head football coach

Clinton quarterback Noah Griffin (left) and running back Alec Cooley return for the Maroons' potent offense.

CLINTON - Clinton has hired Nick Blackburn as its new Head Football Coach.

The decision came in a special board meeting Monday night.

Blackburn is a 2007 St. Teresa High School Graduate and a 2014 Millikin University graduate. He currently teaches 5th grade at St. Patrick Grade School in Decatur.

Blackburn began his coaching career at St. T. under Scott Davis and became the Offensive Coordinator at St. Teresa in 2012 under Tim Brilley. This past season, he coached at Cerro Gordo-Bement working with wide receivers and defensive backs.

Blackburn was selected from a pool of more than 20 candidates.