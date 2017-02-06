Speed dating event hoping furry friends find forever homes

DECATUR - Organizers hope animal lovers can find their forever pet through "Speed Dating" at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.

The event is held every year around Valentine's Day. It's put on as an adoption and fundraiser event by the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation. This year you can call in love with your new best fried on Feb 11. It's from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Macon County Animal Control & Care Center on E Parkway Drive in Decatur.

Spend a few minutes with several different pets and find that perfect match. You are invited to bring your Fido or Fifi with you to spend some quality time with several different possible love connections.

There will be complimentary refreshments and a “Smooch the Pooch” kissing booth.

The D&MCAS Foundation will also be offering a special adoption fee of $25.