Decatur City Council approves reorganization plan

DECATUR – A citywide reorganization approved by the Decatur City Council is anticipated to save city taxpayers in excess of $300,000 annually.

Council members voted 6 to 1 in favor of the plan at Monday night’s meeting.

The reorganization will flatten the organization and lead to additional efficiencies. This plan came about in part as a result of existing, expected and unexpected vacancies in 2017. The changes will also create a work environment that allows employees to operate most effectively and continue to provide critical public services to the community without layoffs, although authorized staffing will be reduced by three positions through attrition.

There are no anticipated direct increases in cost associated with the restricting, which will include the following steps in the coming months: