Decatur City Council approves reorganization plan

DECATUR – A citywide reorganization approved by the Decatur City Council is anticipated to save city taxpayers in excess of $300,000 annually.

Council members voted 6 to 1 in favor of the plan at Monday night’s meeting.

The reorganization will flatten the organization and lead to additional efficiencies. This plan came about in part as a result of existing, expected and unexpected vacancies in 2017. The changes will also create a work environment that allows employees to operate most effectively and continue to provide critical public services to the community without layoffs, although authorized staffing will be reduced by three positions through attrition.

There are no anticipated direct increases in cost associated with the restricting, which will include the following steps in the coming months:

  • Establishing a Human Resources Department and Director
  • Establishing an Economic and Community Development Department and Director, moving the Mass Transit Division and incorporating the Neighborhood Services Department and the Economic Development, Planning and Sustainability, Building Inspections and Neighborhood Inspections (Code enforcement) Divisions to the department.
  • Having the City Clerk’s office report directly to the City Manager and establishing the Information Technology Department and Director.
  • •Eliminating one Assistant Corporation Counsel position in the Legal Department and (as seen above) relieving the Legal Department of the responsibility of supervision for the Neighborhood Inspections Division.
  • Incorporating the functions of the Water Management Department into the Department of Public Works.
  • Eliminating both Assistant City Manager positions through attrition and creating the position of Deputy City Manager.
