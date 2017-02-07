Suspect sought in Charleston stabbing

CHARLESTON – Police are looking for a suspect who they say stabbed a 19-year-old victim on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of 6th Street just after 2:15 a.m. In the parking lot, they found a person suffering from stab wounds to the upper torso. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment and expected to survive.

Christopher Bickcom, 24, was identified as the suspect and is still on the run, according to Charleston police.

Anyone with information about Bickcom’s whereabouts should contact Charleston police at 217-348-5221 or the dispatch center at 217-345-0060.