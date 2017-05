WATSEKA – A Watseka man who was reported missing was found dead in Tippecanoe County in Indiana.

Police began looking for 59-year-old Donald E. Becker on Jan 31. Police say he was last seen three miles south of Watseka driving hi black pickup truck.

On Monday, Watseka police was contacted by the sheriff’s department in Tippecanoe County about Becker’s whereabouts. They say that Becker was found dead in a vehicle.

Officials say that foul play is not suspect in Becker’s death.