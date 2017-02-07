An Added PLUS behind Parent Leadership

DECATUR- Kendall Briscoe, Beth Creighton, and Beth Nolan are all running for school board in the upcoming April election. Apart of their campaign they are also encouraging parents of students in District 61 just like them to get involved in providing leadership in their child's education through a new model that has already been adopted in 15 other communities nation wide.

The training, Parent Leadership, has multiple models all with a common goal of encouraging parents to lead other parents and faculty to ultimately raise student achievement.

Dennis Lab School Parent and School Board candidate, Beth Nolan said, "We have lots of data to support how this can impact student achievement scores and how this can truly impact a community, and we hope to bring this model to Decatur."

