ADM Shares Upbeat Outlook for 2017

DECATUR - ADM CEO optimistic about improving results in 2017.

ADM Chief Executive Juan Luciano says the company has raised its quarterly dividend from 30 cents a share to 32 cents a share.

Overal, the company reported 4th quarter net income of $424 million dollars, or 73 cents a share, compared with a year earlier of $718 million dollars or a $1.19 a share.

Luciano says the company managed to see a small increase in revenue for the three months ending in December after working through difficult market conditions earlier in the year.

Results were helped in North America and corn processing operations saw solid result driven by sweeteners and starches. The company has not posted annual revenue growth since 2012.

Luciano says, "We are optimistic about improving results in 2017."

ADM Stock closed the day at $44.60 up 0.58.