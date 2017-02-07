Decatur Police investigating armed robbery at Wood St. BP station

DECATUR – Decatur Police have released photos of a suspect robbing a BP gas station and say they need the public’s help solving the crime.

Authorities say the robbery happened just before 1 in the morning on January 24.

The suspect entered the BP gas station on East Wood Street in Decatur and threatened the cashier with a black handgun. He then took money from the register along with merchandise from the store. The cashier told police the man then took off running out of the gas station and headed west on Wood Street.

Pictures of the suspect have been provided by Decatur Police. They say the man stands at around 6’02’’ and weighs about 170 pounds.

The Decatur Police Department is asking for the community’s help in solving this crime. They say if anyone has any information about this crime that they should call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS or submit a tip through the Macon County Crime Stoppers website. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously.