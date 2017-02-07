I-TEAM: 20 Veterans Commit Suicide Daily

Decatur – The statistics are alarming. Roughly 20 veterans are committing suicide each day according to a 2016 report by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

More than 7,400 took their own lives in 2014. Veterans only make up 9% of the U.S. population but they account for nearly 18% of all suicides.

The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs operates a hotline 24/7 to assist veterans and their families. The Illinois Warrior Assistance Program number is 1-866-554-IWAP (4927).

The Veterans Crisis Line operated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is 1-800-273-8255, Press 1.



Our I-TEAM report looks in-depth at this problem.