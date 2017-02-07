$7 million in funds available for Illinois charter schools

SPRINGFIELD – Around $7 million in funds are available for state charter schools thanks to the $42 million Charter Schools Programs (CSP).

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) released the second request for proposals (RFP) for grants awarded through the federally funded program. ISBE administers CSP for the purpose of expanding the number of high-quality and educationally diverse charter schools in Illinois and evaluating the effects of charter schools on student academic achievement, staff and parents.

These funds are available to design teams working with school districts to propose new charter schools and charter schools in their first two years of operation.

Applicants can seek funding for program design, community engagement, start-up costs and curriculum materials.

State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith, Ph.D., says every single student deserves access to a quality education.

“Illinois supports creative thinking and the taking of responsible risks to meet the evolving needs of students and families. I encourage all eligible charter school teams to apply for CSP grants to help expand educational opportunities for all students,” Smith says.

The RFP requires applicants to submit detailed plans for involving families and community members in the design of the school, attracting underserved students and addressing their needs, recruiting and retaining diverse and high-quality staff, overcoming barriers to equitably serving students with special needs, aligning curriculum with the Illinois Learning Standards and implementing rigorous accountability mechanisms.

ISBE awarded the first CSP grants in fall 2016 to ASPIRA Business and Finance, LEARN Charter Network (for two schools) and Frazier Preparatory Academy, based on a thorough application process and three external reviews.

Those interested in more information can visit ISBE’s charter school page.

Proposals are due by 4 PM on Monday, March 20.