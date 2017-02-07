Danville testing for new Police Officers and Firefighters

DANVILLE – The City of Danville has started taking applications for the Probationary Police Officer and Probationary Firefighter testing process which leads to a final eligibility list.

The testing process consists of a Physical Agility Test, a Written Test and an Oral Interview. City officials say the successful candidate must pass each element in order to proceed to the next step.

Physical Agility Testing takes place in August. Written Testing will follow in September. Finally, Oral Interviews will be conducted in October. Study sessions for those who submit applications will take place during July.

In order to apply, applicants must meet the following minimum requirements:

Be at least 20 and not yet 35 at the time of application, and must be 21 and under 35 years when appointed.

HS diploma/GED required

Be physically fit and have good vision

Be a citizen of the U.S.

Pass background check

Police Officer’s must have at least 30 credit hours of course work from an accredited college by the time of appointment.

Application packets and testing schedules are available for download on the City of Danville’s website or in the City Hall lobby. Applications must be submitted to the City Human Resources Office by 4:30 PM on Friday, June 30, 2017.

The eligibility list for each position will become effective December 6, 2017.

The probationary period for Police Officers is 18 months, while the period for Firefighters is 12 months.