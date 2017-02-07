Snow Chances Return Wednesday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -Snow is back in the forecast Wednesday afternoon after thunderstorms rolled through early this morning!

A quick moving system will arrive Wednesday afternoon dumping some light snow across the area. We are not expecting a lot of accumulation, but enough to make the Wednesday evening commute slick.



Timing:

Light snow showers possible across north central Illinois during the morning hours. Best time for accumulating snows will be from 11 AM through 5 PM.





Accumulation:

1" to 2" possible north of a Bloomington to Gibson City to Paxton to Hoopeston line.

~1" north of a line from Jacksonville to Springfield to Decatur to Champaign to Danville.

~0.5" north of a line from Carlinville to Pana to Shelbyville to Mattoon/Charleston to Paris.

Trace amounts from Marshall to Effingham to Vandalia.

Areas south of I-70 I expect a mix of rain and snow.





Travel Issues/Advise:

Slick roads for the late afternoon/evening commute

Slow Down!

Allow for extra time to get to your destination!

Increase your following distance between you and the car in front of you.

Don't Crowd The Plow!

The latest road conditions can be found by clicking here!