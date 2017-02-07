Still No Vote on Package of Budget Bills

Springfield- The large package of budget bills in the Senate being called the "Grand Bargain" is still not ready for a vote.

The Illinois Senate returned to Springfield on Tuesday, where it was speculated that they would be taking up final votes on the package of 13 budget bills, but after meetings that lasted for hours, the bills still aren't ready for a vote. "Remember you are talking about 13 pieces of legislation most of which are pretty weighty subjects, they are pretty complicated policy issues, and you are sitting down with Republicans and Democrats who traditionally have not gotten along and not seen these issues the same way to walk through those bills and all their provisions and try to find a middle ground on all that. That is a really lengthy process." said Senator Dale Righter (R)-Mattoon.

When the Senate adjourned last month in January, President Cullerton told members to be ready for vote when they returned to session the week of February 7th. But once again, that vote is going to have to wait. "This is a big issue and the mistake would be to say okay we have to have a vote now when it's not ready. It's just like pulling something out of the oven before it's done. I mean it's just not going to be good. And we just need to be more worried about the substance of the package than the timing of the vote." said Sen. Righter.

Lawmakers are going to be back in session on Wednesday, although it is uncertain if there will be a final vote on the package of budget bills.