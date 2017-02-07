Owner Grateful No One Hurt in Mt. Pulaski Fire

MT. PULASKI – Frank Naylor, whose garage went up in flames says, he is just lucky it wasn't a life that was lost.

Naylor said, "All this stuff you know, there's no loss of life here. I can buy a new car. I can rebuild my garage, ya know, no big deal."

Naylor was inside his home when he said a neighbor rushed over and told him his garage in the back of his house was on fire. After getting out of the home, two different explosions occurred. He lost his car, grill, camping supplies, freezer and so many more items. Now, he is dealing with paper and insurance claims.

He still does not know what could have caused the fire.

He added, "You never know, but I know this… it did go up."

Fire crews were out digging through debris Tuesday afternoon searching for a cause to the fire.

WAND News will continue to update the story as information is available.