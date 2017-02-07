Decatur City Council Candidate Hosting Meet and Greet

DECATUR- Chuck Kuhle is hosting a "Meet and Greet" fundraiser, Thursday February 16th.

The event will be held at The Beach House, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive. Suggested contributions to the event are $50 for singles and $75 for couples.

Kuhle is currently General Manager and Dir. of Tennis for the Decatur Athletic Club and has been the tournament director for the 18th annual USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.

To RSVP to the event call 217-422-8861.