DEVELOPING: Arrests made in I-57 road rage incident

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY – Champaign County authorities have confirmed with WAND News that shots were fired on Interstate 57, between Champaign and Rantoul.

It happened Tuesday night in the southbound lanes of I-57.

Authorities tell WAND News officers were alerted to shots being fired from a moving vehicle. They have confirmed it was a road rage situation. Arrests have been made, but no further details are being provided as of Tuesday evening.

WAND News will continue to update this story as we learn more information.