Introducing Clinton's new head football coach

CLINTON -- He might be young, but he's far from inexperienced.



The Clinton school board has confirmed 28-year-old Nick Blackburn as the newest head coach of the Maroon football program. The 2007 graduate of St. Teresa has been an assistant coach at his alma mater and Cerro Gordo-Bement for the past seven years. That includes serving during his time at Richland Community College and Millikin University, when he was attending school, working and coaching all at the same time.



The St. Patrick School fifth grade teacher will remain teaching in Decatur. He replaces John Hayden, who went 20-53 in eight years at the helm of the program including a 5-5 playoff season in 2015. That berth was the program's first since 2004 under Josh Johnson. The program's last winning season was 2000 (6-4) under Brian Knutson.



Blackburn tells WAND that his first two goals in this first week as head coach are to establish relationships with the players and secure a group of assistant coaches.