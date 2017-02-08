Central A&M, Meridian raise $4,000 to fight cancer

MOWEAQUA -- On Tuesday night, Central A&M and Meridian's boys basketball game was about much more than the CIC standings.



The two schools came together to raise more than $4,000 toward fighting cancer in honor of Megan Bugg, the cousin of Raider multisport athlete Jackson Bugg who is battling cancer.



The crowd wore pink and yellow in support of Megan, while two cakes in the pregame cake sale went for $1,000 apiece, helping eclipse the $1,600 the two schools raised for Relay for Life in an event last year.