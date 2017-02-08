Crews fight overnight fire in Iroquois County

Crews from five fire departments battled a large house fire in Sheldon in Iroquois County early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the house at the corner of North 7th and East Concord shortly before 1 a.m. Neighbors told firefighters no one was living in the house, although they saw people visit occasionally.

Firefighters said the majority of the two-story house has been destroyed, although a nearby outbuilding was saved. They said crews kept the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

In all, firefighters from the Sheldon, Concord, Beaver, Woodland and Ketland-Jefferson Township (Indiana) fire protection districts helped fight the fire, firefighters said.